Miriam Margolyes hailed as an 'icon' for naked Vogue cover

Miriam Margolyes has become the latest cover star for Vogue and people can't get enough.

The beloved actor, known for roles in Harry Potter, Blackadder and more features along with other “LGBT+ pioneers”, including Ncuti Gatwa and Emma D’Arcy, in the July edition of British Vogue.

Inside the magazine, she is pictured at an afternoon tea table with a cup of tea and cakes in front of her. Two cherry bakewell tarts cover her breasts.

On the cover, she wears a fascinator and a blue dress and pearl necklace and looks pretty iconic.

Or at least that is what people on social media thought, as they talked about it on Twitter excitedly.

Here's what people made of it:

Kay Burley even used her Sky News show to praise the star:

In the interview that accompanied the shoot, the actor talked about what it is like to be gay in Britain.

“I never had any shame about being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be criminal,” she said.

She added: "I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge. We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything.”

She also described her cheeky personality.

I’m still a bit of a child,” she said. “I can’t resist naughtiness.”

Margolyes is a national treasure.

