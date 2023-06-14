Miriam Margolyes hailed as an 'icon' for naked Vogue cover

Miriam Margolyes has become the latest cover star for Vogue and people can't get enough.
The beloved actor, known for roles in Harry Potter, Blackadder and more features along with other “LGBT+ pioneers”, including Ncuti Gatwa and Emma D’Arcy, in the July edition of British Vogue.
Inside the magazine, she is pictured at an afternoon tea table with a cup of tea and cakes in front of her. Two cherry bakewell tarts cover her breasts.
On the cover, she wears a fascinator and a blue dress and pearl necklace and looks pretty iconic.
Or at least that is what people on social media thought, as they talked about it on Twitter excitedly.
Here's what people made of it:
\u201c\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 Miriam Margolyes taking over British Vogue during Pride Month is just what the world needs right now.\u201d— Jason Reid (@Jason Reid) 1686675445
\u201cAbsolutely OBSESSED with Miriam Margolyes\u2019 British Vogue shoot!!!\u201d— Lewis (@Lewis) 1686668650
\u201cMiriam Margolyes on the cover of British Vogue at 82 is the the most deserved thing I've seen in a while.\nShe is a treat.\u201d— Caol\u00e1n Mc Aree (@Caol\u00e1n Mc Aree) 1686691063
\u201cReally quite obsessed with these pics of Miriam Margolyes for @BritishVogue \n\nhttps://t.co/g9On1htRQl\u201d— Tali Fraser (@Tali Fraser) 1686664113
\u201cy\u2019all don\u2019t understand how much I love and adore Miriam Margolyes she\u2019s such a queen\u201d— matt (@matt) 1686723911
\u201c\u201cI just think England has become a shit-hole. And the government is at the heart of the shit.\u201d \u201cI cannot believe that people are genuinely in approval of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda." An 82yo icon #ToriesOut341 #SunakOut232 https://t.co/bU4zglmWnI\u201d— Eric Harrison (@Eric Harrison) 1686689621
\u201c\u2018Miriam Margolyes has said she \u201cnever had any shame about being gay\u201d as she makes her British Vogue cover debut at the age of 82\u2019\n\nNor should she be ashamed. She\u2019s fabulous.\n\nhttps://t.co/KAKTiJW6jO\u201d— ShiannonCorcoran\ud83d\udc89x4 (@ShiannonCorcoran\ud83d\udc89x4) 1686723777
\u201cMiriam Margolyes in @BritishVogue during Pride Month is just what we all didn\u2019t know we needed\u201d— Bally Singh (@Bally Singh) 1686670345
Kay Burley even used her Sky News show to praise the star:
\u201c#KayBurley - Miriam Margolyes looking fabulous with some cherry baps. \ud83d\ude0a\u201d— Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa (@Haggis_UK \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa) 1686724515
In the interview that accompanied the shoot, the actor talked about what it is like to be gay in Britain.
“I never had any shame about being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me. I couldn’t be criminal,” she said.
She added: "I think gay people are very lucky, because we are not conventional, we are a group slightly apart. It gives us an edge. We’re good artists, we’re good musicians. And I like being gay. I wouldn’t want to be straight for anything.”
She also described her cheeky personality.
I’m still a bit of a child,” she said. “I can’t resist naughtiness.”
Margolyes is a national treasure.
