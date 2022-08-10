Miriam Margolyes has a very important reminder for everyone

Video

Miriam Margolyes has a very important message for all - don't forget to wash your genitals.

The actress shared the words of wisdom backstage on This Morning, where she advised scrubbing your 'bits under, over, and in-between.'

"It's very important," she laughed with a straight face, in the clip which was posted to the show's TikTok.

The 81-year-old is known for her outrageous sense of humour, and she's proving she's not giving it up anytime soon.

