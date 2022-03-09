Molly-Mae Hague has confessed to feeling "overwhelmed" due to the workload she was given to put together PrettyLittleThing's fashion show in London that took place last month.

As Creative Director for the UK and Europe, the 22-year-old featured in the clothing brand's behind-the-scenes documentary about the development process about the event, where PLT’s marketing director Nicki Capstick entrusted her with some important tasks.

"We need you to come up with some venue suggestions asap, so if you can get those over to me this week that will be great," he told her.

"Inspo-wise, any ideas around creative, it’s all on you, it’s representing your collection so you need to come up with the ideas around that."

Capstick then spoke about the different elements Hague should be arranging. "Hopefully we’ll be throwing an after-party so we’ll need to think about which DJs, we’ll need to think about a performer, drinks lists, any appetisers and food, all that kind of stuff – again, all on you and you need to come up with a list as soon as possible."



Hague then admitted to the camera: "I definitely feel slightly overwhelmed about how much there is to get organising and to get on with."

"Obviously I’ve done events and parties with PLT before, but I’ve never dealt with anything like this before, this is huge. This is on a whole other scale, so this is a first for me too."

Her comments have since spurred some criticism from viewers who question whether Hague would be given these kinds of tasks in her role as Creative Director.

One person wrote: "Why is a creative director venue finding and suggesting DJs??!! I’ve never heard of a creative director doing an event manager's job."

"Sorry but that was the fakest attempt at staging a meeting trying to make out everything is "all on molly" and she has so much to do," another person said.

"I doubt very much that half of those tasks would sit under a creative director's remit let alone be 100 per cent decided by her with no input from the rest of the team."

Someone else said: "It’s cringy to see that this is how she’s acting after the 24h comment. Like I feel like this is her trying to show us how “hard” she works but really she’s just done the opposite."

However, there were also plenty of comments in support of the former Love Island star.

One person wrote: "So proud of how far she’s come!!! Keep going Molly-Mae!!"

"This is amazing so proud of Molly," another person said.

Someone else added: "I genuinely don’t understand the hate Molly Mae is getting like, if you ain’t got nothing positive to say just don’t say anything!!!!"

Hague recently faced backlash over comments she made when appearing on The Diary of A CEO podcast where she said how “everyone has the same 24 hours in a day” and quickly became an internet meme.

As result, the influencer later apologised for her comments in a statement on her Instagram story.

“I wanted to come back online today as normal but I feel like before I do I just wanted to say this... When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent,” she wrote.

“I completely appreciate that things can affect different people in different ways however I just want to stress that I would never intend to hurt or upset anyone by anything that I say or do.

“I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience. Love to you all, always x"

