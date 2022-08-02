Monica Lewinsky wants Beyoncé's lyrics about her to be taken off a song after the singer announced that she would be removing an offensive song lyric from her recent album.

The 28-time Grammy award winner has faced criticism for the use of an ableist term on the song "Heated," which is the 11th track of her new album Renaissance.

Following the massive backlash on social media, the "BREAK MY SOUL" singer's team confirmed that the word on the track that caused the uproar would be taken off.

"The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced," read a statement from Beyoncé's team.

And after the announcement, Lewinsky has taken it upon herself to join the conversation and ask Beyoncé to get rid of the lyrics made about her in the 2014 song "Partition."

For those reading who are unaware, Lewinsky made headlines worldwide after she had an affair with then-President Bill Clinton while she worked as an intern at the White House in the 19990s.

Clinton had initially denied the transgressions, using the now notorious phrase: "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

Beyoncé referenced that incident in the "Partition" track and sings: "He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse/He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown."

On Monday, Lewinsky took to Twitter to reshare a Variety article about removing the offensive lyric from her newest song accompanied by a caption.

"Uhmm, while we're at it… #Partition

"Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive - Variety," she wrote.

People took to the comments of Lewinsky's post to share their feelings bout her wanting the song lyric to be removed.

One wrote: "Girl it's been nearly a decade. Flat screen it."

"Baby I know you didn't just compare a sex scandal to being disabled," another added.

A third wrote: "Keep the same energy for the rest of the other artists that have mentioned your name in their songs."

Elsewhere, in a May 2014 interview with Vanity Fair after "Partition" was released, Lewinsky opted to amend Bey on her lyric and said:

"Thanks, Beyoncé. But if we're verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not 'Monica Lewinsky'd'."

