Elon Musk trainer claims that billionaire said Zuckerberg fight is 'likely' to happen

The fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is “likely” to happen, according to Musk’s training partner.

The billionaires are said to be facing off in a cage fight in the coming months, after the Twitter CEO said that he was “up for a cage match” after rumours emerged that the Meta boss was working on a Twitter rival.

Podcast host Lex Fridman, who trains in Brazilian jiu jitsu and holds a first-degree black belt, posted an update after spending a session with Musk.

He posted two images of the pair working together, writing: “I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday.

“I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage.”

He added: “That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely... I'm there for them, no matter what.”

“That was fun!” Musk wrote back.

Lex Fridman/Twitter/@Zuck/Instagram

We recently looked at the two fighters’ chances and predicted a comfortable win for the Meta CEO.

MMA fighter Khai "The Shadow" Wu has been training with Zuckerberg since last year, and speaking to Forbes about the potential bout, he emphasised how dedicated the Meta CEO is to martial arts.

"I just go and train. I can only speak on how hard he works."

He added: “He works really hard. He's a really nice guy, to be honest with you. I'm not sure how the fight will play out, so I don't want to speculate, but I'm like you, I'm like 'how crazy is this?'"

Wu went on to say Zuckerberg "shows up, trains hard, puts in the effort” and also described him as a "student of the game".

Meanwhile, UFC boss Dana White previously appeared on TMZ Live and explained that he’d spoken to both Musk and Zuckerberg and they were "absolutely dead serious" about the cage fight.

"There's no limit on what this thing can make," said White. "Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this."

