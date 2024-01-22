Comedian strips off for comedy show: 'If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?'

Comedian Natasha Leggero made jaws drop during one of her shows as she candidly stripped on stage.

Leggero, an American stand-up comedian, actress and writer who rose to fame on the 2005 reality show The 70s House and became a panelist on Chelsea Handler's late-night talk show,took to the stage at the Hollywood Improv last week.

She was introduced by fellow comedian Bert Kreischer who performed shirtless.

Walking out to Dr Dre's 'Still D.R.E.', Leggero removed her dungaree straps and T-shirt in the video obtained by TMZ.

“If the boys can do it, why can’t the girls?” A bare-chested Leggero asked the audience, who let out an audible gasp and cheers.

"Holy s**t," Kreischer yelled from the crowd, joking that he would have to take his pants off during his next show to top Leggero's performance. "Oh my god. The f**king best."

Kreischer later shared a post to X/Twitter with a side-by-side photo of the pair and a plug to the Tops Off World Tour.

"Couple of legends," one fan wrote, while another joked: "Step your game up Bert!"

A third added: "Bert is the new spokesperson for the free the nipple movement."

Meanwhile, another humoured that Travis Kelce's brother Jason should join the tour, after being spotted chugging a beer topless at the recent Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills.

The game saw Travis secure a touchdown and make a romantic gesture to his girlfriend Taylor Swift – but NFL fans were more concerned with Jason.

"Only Jason Kelce could upstage Taylor Swift," one joked.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.