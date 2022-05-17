Actor Neil Patrick Harris has apologised after making an insensitive joke about the deceased singer Amy Winehouse after a disturbing photo resurfaced on social media.

In July 2011, 27-year-old London native Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning after battling various addictions for many years.

In October of that year at a Halloween party hosted by Harris and his husband David Burtka, they served a disturbing food platter made to look like her decomposing corpse.

At the time, a picture of the display was tweeted and quickly deleted by Justin Mikita, the now husband of actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who were guests at the event.

The tweet at the time read: “Look who showed up @ActuallyNPH & @GourmetMD’s Halloween party last night. Looking good.”

The tweet and image, shared by BuzzFeed, showed a gruesome corpse-like figure on a metal tray with Winehouse’s signature beehive hairstyle and a cigarette hanging out of its decomposing mouth.

Next to it was a sign that read: “The corpse of Amy Winehouse.”

11 years on from then and the image has resurfaced on social media, causing Harris to apologise for his tasteless joke.

In a statement passed to Entertainment Weekly, Harris said: “A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago.

“It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I’m sorry for any hurt this image caused.”

Before her untimely death, the singer had released two critically-acclaimed albums – Frank in 2003 and Back To Black in 2006.

