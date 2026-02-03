Nicki Minaj claims 'vicious treatment' of Donald Trump drove her to support him

Rapper Nicki Minaj says the “vicious treatment” and repeated “bullying” of President Donald Trump helped drive her to support him politically.

During an interview on The Katie Miller Podcast, she explained that watching what she saw as unfair criticism and attacks on Trump made her reflect on similar pressures she’s felt, and ultimately motivated her to back him.

Minaj, who has appeared alongside Trump at high-profile events and called herself his “No. 1 fan,” said seeing him treated badly “over and over” made her think she could no longer stay silent and spurred her deeper involvement in politics.

