Nicki Minaj makes bizarre cryptic claim about artists being in a 'satanic cult'

Nicki Minaj has left people baffled after posting bizarre, cryptic claims about unnamed artists being in a “satanic cult”.

Minaj has courted controversy in recent weeks and months, firmly declaring herself a right-wing MAGA fan and supporter of US president Donald Trump.

While her recent absence from the Grammy Awards was greeted by cheers from those in attendance, Minaj was making her thoughts known on X/Twitter while the Grammys were on. In a series of concerning posts, she spread conspiracy theories about musicians that include accusations of baby “sacrifice” and rituals performed within a “satanic cult”.

“Your favorite artist has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God. You see, when your master is satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP,” Minaj claimed in one such post.

In another post, Minaj wrote: “Maybe I should discuss the brain washing techniques they use.”

Later, she posted: “As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked. Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame. Watch.”

The posts unsurprisingly sparked a lot of concern.

“Everyone’s at the Grammys right now while she’s on her phone sounding like a schizophrenic homeless person yelling in an empty subway station. Sad to see,” someone responded.

Someone else said: “Why are you cooking conspiracies on a Grammy night Nicki??”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.