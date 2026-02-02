Nicki Minaj's absence at the Grammys cheered as Trevor Noah mocks Trump

Nicki Minaj was ridiculed at last nights 68th Annual Grammy Awards (February 1) for the rapper's newly formed close relationship with President Donald Trump.

Host for the evening Trevor Noah received cheers from the audience after announcing Minaj's absence from the awards, before mocking the pairs' new friendship.

Noah claimed Minaj was still at the White House discussing very important issues, "Actually Nicki I have the biggest ass" the comedian said in Donald Trump's distinctive voice.

