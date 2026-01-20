Don Lemon breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's homophobic slur rant: 'Sit the f*** down'

Former CNN host Don Lemon has hit back at Nicki Minaj after she hurled a gay slur at him for covering ICE protests in Minneapolis.

On Sunday (18 January), Lemon took to Bluesky with footage of himself interviewing protestors ahead of them disrupting a church service in the wake of Renee Nicole Good’s killing. Protestors chanted "ICE out," with Lemon suggesting that one of the pastors is allegedly an ICE agent.

Shortly after, Minaj took to X/Twitter with a photo of Chucky, along with the tweet: "DON ‘C**K SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING. HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!! HE WOULD NEVER DO THAT TO ANY OTHER RELIGION. LOCK HIM UP!!!!!"

Hours later, the rapper returned to X to double down, adding: "LOL!!! And I purposely wrote it that way b/c I knew that would be the only way to get the c**k suckas to post about it. They would’ve all collectively ignored the despicable behavior displayed by Lemon head. I’m glad they’re angry. They’re about to get angrier."

Well now, Lemon, an openly gay journalist, spoke to TMZ about Minaj's outburst, calling her a "homophobic, bigoted, ignorant woman".

"This is clearly out of her depth. She doesn’t understand politics. She doesn’t understand journalism," he told Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere.

He went on to reference the Chucky doll she featured in her post, suggesting she should have instead used a "'pick me' doll because Nicki Minaj is a pick me".

"She will do anything that is expedient for her politically," Lemon continued. "And again, she’s ignorant. She doesn’t know what she’s talking about. She’s always weighing in on things that she doesn’t know about.

"Nicki Minaj should just sit the f*** down."

Indy100 reached out to Nicki Minaj's representative for comment

