Nicole Scherzinger has sparked criticism across social media this week, after expressing her desire to purchase a Christian variation of Donald Trump’s MAGA hat which many are concluding is a clear indication that the singer is a supporter of the Republican president-elect.

The ex-Pussycat Dolls member, who’s currently performing on Broadway in the US transfer of Jamie Lloyd’s Sunset Boulevard, appeared to confirm her political leanings in a comment left under a post by actor turned evangelist and right-wing commentator Russell Brand.

Brand was the subject of a joint investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times last year which revealed four women had accused Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

The actor denies the accusations and previously said all sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

It was reported last week that the Metropolitan Police had passed on an evidence file to the Crown Prosecution Service, asking prosecutors to consider charges against the 49-year-old.

Following Donald Trump’s re-election as US president on Wednesday, Brand shared a picture of him smiling and holding up the familiar red cap worn by many of the Republican’s supporters – except the slogan on it has been changed to read “Make Jesus First Again”.

“God bless America,” he wrote.

And in response, a now-deleted comment from Scherzinger saw the singer ask: “Where can I get this hat!?”

Scherzinger’s comment has received a mixed reaction online, from those who possessed a dislike for the musician expressing satisfaction at having a more rational reason to be critical of her, to one Twitter/X user writing “we were all routing for you”:

One individual even joked that X Factor runner-up Jahméne Douglas “should have snatched the mic back” from the former judge, referencing a viral moment on the show in 2012 where the pair had to share a microphone due to tech issues:

American theatre critic Adam Feldman remarked that next year’s Best Actress category at the Tony Awards (the US version of the Oliviers) “just got a little less competitive” following the news:

If it’s true that Scherzinger is a supporter of the next US president, then she’ll join the likes of Elon Musk, Hulk Hogan, Dr Phil and Jake Paul as one of his celebrity backers.

