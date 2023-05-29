Rapper Offset has raised eyebrows and sparked a flurry of memes after sharing a very intimate video of himself and his partner and fellow rapper Cardi B on Instagram.

The 31-year-old, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known for hits such as 'Ric Flair Drip' and 'Ghostface Killers' has been married to Cardi B, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus since 2017 and although their relationship is far from perfect they are now at a stage where they can comfortably share their most intimate moments with the world.

In the Instagram story, Offset can be seen caressing Cardi's tattooed backside with great affection. With one hand planted firmly on her bottom, his wife asks him: "Did you have a good day?"

Offset simply replies "Yes" before he adds: "I missed you so much" before the video comes to a swift end.

And that is that, however, given the popularity of the two people involved the story has no doubt been watched countless times given the amount of memes that now exist about it.

















It should be no surprise that the couple's relationship is stronger than ever. In a recent interview with Variety Offset called Cardi B his "bestie" adding "We both are on the same mission to make each other better."

Elsewhere, Offset is not the only rapper to recently cause a stir on Instagram. A few weeks ago Kevin Gates sparked alarm when he shared a very graphic video of a woman giving birth in his stories.

