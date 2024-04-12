What was OJ Simpson's last social media post?

OJ Simpson, the former NFL player and actor, has passed away from cancer at the age of 76.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with prostate cancer," the family announced on Simpson's social media accounts.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson was charged but later acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

However, he was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping in 2008 after he along with armed men, attempted to retrieve sports memorabilia he claimed belonged to him, but he was released on parole in 2017.

In recent years, Simpson had been active on social media since he joined Twitter in 2019, where he announced he was going to have some fun on the platform and had some "getting even to do".

While Simpson's prostate cancer diagnosis became public earlier this year, he took to X, formerly Twitter to fire back at reports he was in a hospice.

“Hey X world, hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice? No, I’m not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there. I guess it’s like Donald [Trump] says, ‘You can’t trust the media.’

“In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas. All is well, you know. So take care, have a good Super Bowl weekend.”

But what was OJ Simpson's final social media post?

Simpson's last post was a video where he showed his support for his former team the San Francisco 49'ers who were against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl back in February.

"Hey X world it's me yours truly. Boy, what a beautiful day it is here in Las Vegas, even though the game is indoors it wouldn't matter but still it's nice to have a beautiful day like this," he said.

"Hey let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who have reached out to me, my health is good - obviously I'm dealing with some issues, but hey I think I'm just about over it and I'll be back on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks."

He continued: "It was very nice hearing from you and hearing your good, positive words, thank you."





Simpson then goes on to give his Super Bowl prediction.

"Now, as far as the game goes, obviously my prediction is not hope, I'm basing it on who's on the field, I see a 24-20 win by the 49'ers," he said with a laugh.

"And that's not on hope, I'm basing that on the quality of the players that are on the football field so who is going to be MVP? Purdy [Brock Purdy], McCaffrey [Christian McCaffrey], of course, if KC wins it will probably be Mahomes [Patrick Mahomes]"

He then pulled down his football jersey to show off his number 19. "I've predicted number 19, and I'm not talking about Johnny Unitas," Simpson said and chuckled.

"In any event, we've got a few more hours and we'll know - please I hope you're with friends, the ones who are not going to the game, and hey it should be a great game with all the great players that are involved."

"God bless, take care, I hope your team win if your team is the 49'ers," he concluded.

In the end, the 49'er lost to the Chiefs 25-22 in overtime, making it back-to-back wins for the Chiefs.

