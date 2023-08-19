All the teen movie and TV references in Olivia Rodrigo's 'bad idea right?' music video

Olivia Rodrigo recently dropped the music video for her second single 'bad idea, right?' from her sophomore album GUTS and fans couldn't help but notice some references from iconic TV shows and films.

The pop-rock song is all about leaving your friends and lying to them about meeting up with an ex-boyfriend (always a bad idea), and the music video plays out this exact scenario where Olivia leaves a house party to reconnect with her ex - with some obstacles getting in the way.

Here is a breakdown of all the different TV and films that were referenced:

Glee

The red slushie being thrown at Rodrigo was a callback to Glee. YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo and FOX

Perhaps the clearest reference of them all was when Olivia was on the bus and ends getting a red slushie chucked on her, ruining her outfit.

Anyone watching TV in the 2010s will know that's a shoutout to Glee where members of McKinley High's Glee Club would often receive a slushie to the face.

We know Olivia is a fan of Glee and the show even got a mention in another song of hers 'Deja vu', from her previous album SOUR, where the lyrics go: "Watching reruns of Glee, being annoying singing in harmony..."





Euphoria

Olivia knocking on the door was reminiscent of Maddie from Euphoria YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo and HBO

Euphoria is one of the biggest teen shows of recent years and so it's no surprise there was a reference in Roderigo's video in the form of the singer channelling Maddie (Alexa Demie) with her persistent knocking.



While Maddie was knocking to go to the bathroom, Roderigo was knocking on her ex-boyfriend's front door.





Empire Records (1995) and Can't Hardly Wait (1998)

A side-by-side comparison of Olivia's outfit in the music video alongside Tyler's in the movie. YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo and Warner Bros.

Olivia is known for her vintage fashion looks and her outfit in the music video took inspiration from a look Liv Tyler's character Corey Mason wore in the 1995 film Empire Records.

The outfit that was referenced was a pale blue jumper but instead of the tartan skirt Liv wore in the film, Olivia wore a silver sequined skirt.

Danielle Goldberg, a stylist on the music video revealed this in an Instagram Story where she posted a still from Olivia's video along with images from 90s movies such Can't Hardly Wait (1998) and Empire Records (1995) with the image of Tyler, calling it the “90s mood board of [her] dreams."

Here is a still from Can't Hardly Wait (1998) where you can see the party scene inspo.

This scene inspired the party scene in Roderigo's music video YouTube/Movie Clips





Olivia's second album GUTS will be released next month on September 8.

