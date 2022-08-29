Social media influencer and former professional golferPaige Spiranac called out a twerking hologram at the MTVVideo Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) as a societal double standard.

When Colombian musical artist J Balvin performed "Nivel De Perreo" with Ryan Castro at the awards show, the two were accompanied by a massive giant twerking hologram.

It was someone Spiranac - who often poses in provocative, low-cut outfits - took exception to.

"I think it's hilarious parents get mad at me for 'being a bad role model' while this is on national television, lol," the 29-year-old tweeted on Sunday evening.

People took to the comments of her post, agreeing with the influencer's take on the performance.

One person on Twitter wrote: "The unjustified selective outrage towards you is absurd. It's some of the worst online bullying in the history of social media, and I don't know how those people look at themselves in the mirror. Awful."

"Double standards, unfortunately.

"Just keep going! @PaigeSpiranac," another added.

A third wrote: "Parents need to understand that they are their kids role model. They have been watching and listening to their parents since birth. What Paige does or how she dresses shouldn't greatly impact your children if you have raised them and instilled in them God's and your values."

Beyond Balvin and Castro's highly memorable performance, the VMAs also highlighted appearances from Taylor Swift, who received the Video of the Year award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)," and Johnny Depp, who appeared as the Moonman in a cameo.

Nicki Minaj also performed some o of her greatest hits as she was awarded the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Despite this past weekend being a grand one for MTV, Spiranac also had something to celebrate, as she dropped her "Happy Gilmore"-inspired towel on Friday (26 August).

"Welcome to your Happy Place," Spiranac captioned an Instagram post of the towel as she channeled Julie Bowen's Virginia Venit from the 1996 Adam Sandler golf comedy.

She was sporting all-white lingerie and held two pitchers of beer.

Savouring the moment, Spiranac took to her Twitter to pen an inspiring message.

"I used to be so worried about being taken 'seriously' and pleasing people who didn't even like me. Everything changed in my career when I started having fun with my content and doing what I wanted," she wrote.

In June, Spiranac was named "Sexiest Woman Alive 2022" by Maxim as part of their annual Hot 100 list.



