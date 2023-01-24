Doja Cat's Paris Fashion Week outfit has triggered people's trypophobia

Doja Cat stole the show at Paris Fashion Week with her red bejeweled outfit, though some aren't a fan of the intricate ensemble as it triggers their trypophobia.

The Woman singer and rapper made a statement when she turned up with over 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand to her buzzed head as well as her body.

In a post to Instagram, Schiaparelli - the designer behind the look - explained the parts went into making the "Doja Cat Couture" 'fit.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Doja Cat Couture in 30 000 @swarovski crystals applied by hand at the @schiaparelli Haute Couture SS23 show held at Petit Palais in Paris," Schiaparelli's Instagram post read.

In terms of what pieces pulled the look together, the fashion designer also detailed: "Red silk faille bustier, Hand-knit skirt of lacquered wooden beads and Trompe l’œil toe boots."

However, Doja's outfit may be uncomfortable to look at for those who have trypophobia.

Trypophobia is where someone has "an irrational or disproportionate feeling of discomfort or revulsion at the sight of clustered holes or bumps," according to Dictionary.com.

People with trypophobia can often feel anxious, and disgusted when looking at images with these particular shapes, some examples given include honeycomb, strawberries, sponges, bubbles in water, certain seed pods etc.

So when Doja's crystal outfit went viral, some expressed their discomfort that the images popping up on their timeline.

One person wrote: "Trypophobia is hitting."

"I don’t like that red trypophobia triggering Doja Cat’s look I wish I’ve never seen it," another person said.

Someone else added: "Please as someone with trypophobia I am begging you to stop posting pictures of Doja Cat at Paris Fashion Week."

"Oh god I love Doja Cat so much but the trypophobia RN," a fourth person commented.

While a fifth called it: "The most expensive trypophobia trigger ever."

Though it's not the first time, fans have expressed that they didn't like the musician's avant-garde look.

Back in October last year, Doja had her face and body painted gold for Paris Fashion Week and hit back on Twitter when a fan described the paint "ugly."

She responded: "I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive."

"All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them," she added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.