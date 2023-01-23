Kylie Jenner accused of 'promoting hunting' after wearing lion's head at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner has turned heads (no pun intended) after donning a giant lion's head at Paris Fashion Week.

The 25-year-old beauty mogul took was spotted in the front row at the Schiaparelli show, dressed in a fitted black velvet dress, with a large fake animal head attached.

The look was completed with a pair of gold heels and a snakeskin bag.

Jenner took to Instagram on Monday (23 January) with a series of snaps to showcase the statement look, describing it as "beauty and the beast".

She proceeded to thank Schiaparelli's creative director, Daniel Roseberry "for such a special morning".

Jenner added: "wow i loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. beautiful beautiful".

The post divided social media with some in awe of the creation. Friend and celebrity make-up artist Ariel chimed in with fire emojis, while a second wrote: "Schiaparelli is made for your life Ky."

Others, however, were not so keen...

"This is probably one of the worst things I’ve seen worn," one commented on her Instagram post, before adding: "So wrong on many levels".





Another candidly asked the reality star whether she was okay, writing: "You are literally promoting animal hunting. Clearly famous doesn't mean smart or conscious. Does it?"



"Animals aren‘t fashion," a third added, while another Instagrammer called it "disturbing" and "in bad taste."

It comes after the mum-of-two finally shared the name of her son, Aire.



In true Jenner style, she took to social media with a collection of wholesome photos of her 11-month-old.

Fans were ecstatic by the post that racked up over 21 million likes since Sunday (22 January).

However, commentators soon shared that if you pronounce the silent "e" at the end you’re actually saying "penis" in Arabic.

