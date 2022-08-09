If you asked a bunch of Kim Kardashian fans their thoughts on the Pete Davidson breakup, they'd be devastated. Ask Kanye West, he'd be delighted. Ask a group of golfers on the PGA Tour, and you'd get a compilation of hilarious, unbothered responses.

News broke on Saturday (August 6) that the pair had parted ways after nine months of dating – and branding his body with tatts dedicated to the reality star and her children.

Insiders told E! News that while the pair share "a lot of love and respect for each other," the long-distance dynamic "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Well now, professional golfers on the PGA Tour have shared their opinions. The hilarious montage posted to TikTok has garnered over 3.1 million views, with one user crowning it "celebrity gossip you can trust."



A handful of golfers, including Harry Higg, Joel Dahmen, Yannik Paul, Sam Ryder and Tom Lovelady, were asked to share their opinions on the couple parting ways.

The overarching take: "Who cares?"





"I could care less," Ryder said while making his way to the course, while Dahmen called Kardashian and Davidson "a bunch of losers."



Other golfers were thrown off-guard by the question, with one responding: "What? What are you talking about?"

Thousands of viewers headed to the comments with one joking all the golfers were experiencing the "denial phase of grief".

Another said: "Clearly they’re all still processing…."

"They all seem very torn up," a third added. "I hope it doesn’t affect their scores today."





One person who couldn't wait to share their take was Kardashian's ex-husband and father of their four children, West, who has already voiced his opinion in a now-deleted Instagram post.

The rapper mourned the "fake death" of Davidson with a New York Times style headline which read: "Skete Davidson dead at age 28."

West's ongoing taunts towards the former Saturday Night Live star have prompted Davidson to attend trauma therapy.

Davidson, who was recently spotted wearing a "I feel like sh*t shirt, "has been in trauma therapy in large part [due to Kanye]," a source told PEOPLE.

"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help."

