Kanye West has returned to Instagram following Pete Davidson'ssplit from Kim Kardashian - and mourned the "fake death" of the comedian.

On Monday (8 August), the rapper shared a fairly salty post to his page, which ruthlessly mocked Davidson.

The upload, the only post on his page as he's deleted other posts, features a fake New York Times front-page story with the headline: "Skete Davidson dead at age 28."

Well, it seems fair to say there is no love lost between West and Davidson, right?

The rapper's dig at his ex-wife and her ex-lover occurred after it was revealed that the former couple pumped the breaks on their nine-month relationship.

A source told E! News that Kim and Pete had split, which occurred sometime this week.

The source said that the two decided to be friends, and they still have "a lot of love and respect for each other."

There was also the claim that the couple's schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship".

After this break-up revelation, Davidson was seen sporting a t-shirt with a statement across it that alluded to the split.

The Saturday Night Live was seen walking around Cairns in Australia as he continues to film for his upcoming movie Wizards!

The shirt in question read: "What ... I feel like s***."

Dating speculation between the two occurred last year after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live.

The pair starred as Aladdin and Jasmine respectively and shared an on-screen kiss, which took the internet by storm.

Eventually, the couple became Instagram official in March.

Since then, there has been back and forth between West and Pete, whose beef became known.

In March, Ye released a second music video for his song "Eazy," featuring fellow rapper The Game, which was thought to be attacking Davidson.

In the video, a blurred-face character wearing a "Skete" hoodie can be seen being brutally attacked by a skinned monkey.

"Skete" is the nickname West has been using to describe Davidson.

The very first video of the same song, which was released in March, sees Kanye rap: "God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

Within the clip, he buries a claymation version of Davidson alive.

Text messages between West and Davidson were also talked about in the media, with one showing Davidson telling West that he was "in bed with his wife," accompanied by a picture of him sticking out his tongue.

