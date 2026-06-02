US president Donald Trump has a habit of repeating himself, what with the 79-year-old recently pushing his new ‘Dumocrats’ nickname/insult for his political opponents on two separate occasions – and now, people have noticed the convicted felon has issued the same Truth Social post on Iran not once, but three times.

The post in question, first shared on 18 May, reads: “If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting “I surrender, I surrender” while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary “Documents of Surrender,” and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close.

“The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!”

He made his point, yet felt it was worth repeating just over a week later on 26 May.

Then again on Monday (2 June).

And this hasn’t gone unnoticed, with MeidasTouch tweeting; “Surely the third time’s a charm”:

Republicans Against Trump commented: “Grandpa is out of material”:





So no, it’s not just you…

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