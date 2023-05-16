After months of rumours, Keith Urban has been the one to accidentally confirm that Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham are an item.

The singer was innocently filming himself at a Taylor Swift concert along with wife, Nicole Kidman, not realising that Bridgers and Burnham were seemingly sharing a smooch in the background. Awkward.

The comedian and Bridgers were first linked following the singer's split from Paul Mescal at the start of the year, but have never confirmed their relationship.

Poor Urban just wanted to dance to 'Blank Space'.

