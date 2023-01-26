Piers Morgan dishes the dirt on a violent fight he had with Jeremy Clarkson

Piers Morgan has revealed that he had a violent fight with Jeremy Clarkson which he claims left him with a permanent scar.

The 57-year-old broadcaster appeared on Spencer Matthews' Big Fish podcast where he spilled the details on the time he received a punch to the head from the former Top Gear presenter at the 2004 Press Awards.

"That scar on my head is where he punched me in the head, we're not exactly best buddies, although we get on fine now," Piers claimed.

"I was editor of the Mirror and we published photographs of him in a compromising position with someone who wasn't the then Mrs Clarkson and he didn't like it, and next time he saw me he punched me in the head, which I thought was perfectly reasonable."

"He then tried to headbutt me - missing my nose by about an inch," Morgan explained at the time, as per The Guardian.

"I think it is fair to say he was a little inebriated. He did then try to apologise but sadly I wasn't massively enamoured by this gesture, given the mounting inflammation to various parts of my skull - although I've frankly taken worse batterings from my three-year-old son. I don't think it helped that Jeremy didn't win his award last night."

Clarkson has previous given his side of the story back in 2014 with a column he has at The Sunday Times, which on this occasion the headline was: "Cheer up, Piers. You can always get a job as my punchbag."

The 62-year-old said that his wife gave Morgan "one of her hard stares from across the room".

To which he claimed Morgan said to him: "Why’s your f***ing wife looking at me like that?".

"So I punched him," Clarkson said. "And then I punched him again."

He claimed to have punched Morgan three times in the head, as well as breaking his finger.

"Is that all you've got?" Morgan reportedly said.

The presenter also recalled a time before this where he tipped a glass of water on Morgan's lap when travelling on final flight of the Concorde in 2003.

"He was seated in the row behind me, droning on about his brilliance, so as we began our descent into London, and an inevitable encounter with the waiting bank of television cameras, I turned round and emptied a glass of water into his crotch," Clarkson wrote in 2014.

"'Look,' I said to journalists as we walked down the aircraft steps, 'the idiot’s wet himself.'"

Though the two were able to have a laugh and joke about the encounter when Morgan appeared on a celebrity special episode of Who Wants to be a Millionairein 2020, a show that Clarkson is the host of.

"I can think of a million reasons why I shouldn't trust you," Morgan said. "Including this scar on my forehead."

"And there's your broken finger... from when he struck me.

"I'm going to say the words I never thought I'd say... I trust you. I believe you. At least this way if I'm wrong, it's your fault," he added.

Morgan also discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's response to Clarkson's apology over an article The Grand Tour presenter wrote in The Sunwhere he suggested people "throw lumps of excrement at her [Markle]."

In a statement, the couple described Clarkson's column about Markle as "a series of articles shared in hate."

"They did what I knew they'd do," he said, who has been a vocal critic of Harry and Meghan, even famously walking of the set of Good Morning Britain in a row over the royals.

"Utterly graceless, threw it back in his face 'nope, you're disgusting. We need a load of apologies for all the hateful things you've ever said or done'.

"You can never apologise to the woke mob," he added.

Indy100 has contacted Jeremy Clarkson's reps for comment.



