Prince Harry has finally spoken out about how he and Meghan met in their new Netflix documentary - and it was through social media.

"I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them", he says in the first episode of 'Harry and Meghan'.

Meghan then received an email from a friend asking if the royal could have their number, before they later met in London.

