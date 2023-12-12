Piers Morgan forced to apologise by his son for 'misjudged' comments about Sam Thompson

Piers Morgan has been forced to apologise to Sam Thompson after getting a talking-to from his own son.

31-year-old TV personality Thompson was recently crowned the winner of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Despite winning the public vote, it appears Morgan isn’t a big fan of his after branding him an “irritating halfwit”.

Morgan made the comments in a dig at right-wing former politician Nigel Farage who controversially appeared as a contestant on the show, coming third overall.

In a post on X/Twitter, he wrote: “Congrats to Nigel Farage on losing a public vote for the 7th time, this time to an irritating reality TV halfwit in the lowest-rated series of I’m A Celebrity. And for ending up engulfed with snakes, an appropriate final humiliation for the biggest snake in Britain.”

While the main aim of his tweet was to insult Farage, many, including Morgan’s eldest son, Spencer, stood up for Thompson who was collateral damage in the post.

Spencer apologised on behalf of his father, writing: “Sam is a really nice and very switched-on guy. Would like to apologise on Dad’s behalf for this misinformed tweet.”

After his son’s tweet, Morgan issued an update and gave an apology to Thompson, claiming that he was informed he “speaks highly of me”.

Morgan said: “UPDATE: My eldest son @spencermorgan93 knows @SamThompsonUK well and says he’s definitely not a halfwit and is a really genuine down-to-earth guy who speaks highly of me. Apologies, Sam, I clearly misjudged you.”

Thompson described being on I’m a Celebrity as “the most surreal thing I’ve ever done in my life” and said being there felt “like a dream I didn’t want to be woken up from”.

