Piers Morgan has slammed Alec Baldwin over a recent interview the actor gave about the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust last year.

The 42-year-old cinematographer died after she was shot on set in New Mexico last October where Baldwin was holding the gun that fired the fatal shot, but the 64-year-old has insisted he never pulled the trigger that also wounded director Joel Souza.

An FBI forensic report last week concluded that the revolver Baldwin had been holding could not have been fired without someone pulling the trigger, NPR reported.

Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing with officials in New Mexico but there have been no criminal charges so far.

Speaking to CNN, Baldwin said he was not to blame for the incident, saying "Everybody who was there [knows] exactly what happened. They know exactly who's to blame," referring to the film's armourer and props manager, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director, David Halls.

Though through their attorneys, Gutierrez-Reed and Halls accused Baldwin of deflecting the blame with his comments.

Baldwin also described how the tragedy "has taken years off" his life and has also caused him to lose jobs.



"I got fired from another job yesterday," he said. "There I was all set to go to a movie, jump on a plane ... I've been talking with these guys for months and they told me yesterday we don't want to do the film with you because of this."

Broadcaster Morgan made his feeling abundantly clear about the situation as he quoted tweeted a Page Six article about the interview titled: "Alec Baldwin: The 'Rust' shooting has 'taken years off my life."

"Say the man who ended a young woman's life... Baldwin's ongoing refusal to accept any responsibility & insistence on playing the victim is so disgusting," Morgan tweeted.

It's not the first time the broadcaster has criticised Baldwin, as Morgan accused the actor of "crocodile tears" in December last year when Baldwin gave his first TV interview since the tragedy.

