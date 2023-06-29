Pink being handed random objects has become an instant meme

Singer Pink has become an instant meme after fans get creative about handing her things during concerts.

The foundation for the new meme was laid when a fan at a London festival threw a plastic packet containing their mother’s ashes at the American singer-songwriter, leaving her stunned, saying it was a “first” for her.

It was followed up by another viral clip of a fan handing Pink a massive 3kg wheel of brie, which the singer appeared thrilled by.

Pink gratefully took the cheese and showed it to the crowd before thanking the fan for the gift and giving them an air hug.

The clip has sparked a whole host of new memes as fans have creatively Photoshopped random items in the place of the brie wheel.

One person joked: “Fan hands P!NK a dishwasher during her show in London.”

Another said: “A fan hands P!nk a priceless imperial Fabergé egg that had been missing since the fall of the Romanov dynasty in 1917.”

“Fan hands P!nk Skinnygirl branded ham during her show in New York,” someone else shared.

One Twitter user added: “Fan hands Pink the Dial of Destiny.”

It’s not the first time in recent weeks that a performer has been surprised by an object at a show, as singer Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a phone thrown at her by a fan.

