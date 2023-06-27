Pink left stunned after fan throws mum's ashes on stage during concert

Pink was left stunned during a London festival performance over the weekend, when a fan threw a packet of their deceased mum's ashes onto the stage.

The singer, who played at Hyde Park's British Summer Time, appeared to clarify with the fan that what she'd just seen was exactly as it seemed, and was left to discover it was all very real.

"I don’t know how to feel about that...I have to say that was a first", she admitted to the crowd.

