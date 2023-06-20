Bebe Rexha shares black eye update after being hit in face by phone during concert

Bebe Rexha has made light of having a phone launched at her over the weekend, by referencing one of her biggest hits in a TikTok video.

The singer was struck by a phone during a concert in New York, causing her to fall to the floor in pain.

In the video, the 33-year-old shows off her stitched-up black eye, while lip syncing: 'I'm good yeah I'm feeling alright' in reference to the situation.

A 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter