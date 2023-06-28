Bizarre moment Pink is handed giant wheel of brie by fan at London concert

Clips keep emerging from Pink's British Summer Time concert in London over the weekend, and things just keep getting weirder.

Shortly after footage emerged of a fan handing over her mother's ashes, it turns out another brought along a giant wheel of brie to hand to Pink on stage as she belted out hit track, 'Perfect'.

It wasn't a cheap gift either, as the 3kg blocks of that size can go from £60-£100 on average.

The 42-year-old seemed thrilled, however, and said thanks before giving the fan an air-hug.

