A professional lip reader has taken a guess as to what Prince Harry said to Zara Tindall after attending day two of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Shortly after attending thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be seen standing next to Harry's cousin and having a friendly conversation.

Jeremy Freeman, a professional lip reader, gave The Mirror some insight into what the couple could have been speaking about with Zara, who recently gave birth to her son Lucas.

"You lost some weight," Freeman says Prince Harry told his cousin.

Freeman says Zara replied with, "No I haven't, how do you know."

"I know," Freeman says Prince Harry responded before following up with "yay".

Freeman says even Markle got in on the banter, telling Zara, "Well done you look great."

The former royal and his cousin have not been seen with each other publicly since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Phillip last year. Prince Harry is godfather to Zara's daughter, Lena.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Zara Tindall have a friendly conversation after attending thanksgiving service Getty Images

While attending the thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral, Prince Harry and Markle were seated in the second row alongside Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and their husbands.



Across the aisle sat Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As Prince Harry and Markle took their seats in the Cathedral they passed Prince William and Kate Middleton but neither sibling made eye contact with each other.

The Queen was not in attendance due to ongoing mobility issues but officials said she would be watching from Windsor Castle. She was able to attend the Trooping the Colour parade yesterday but experienced some "discomfort."

Notably, during the parade Prince Louis could be seen making various expressions that led to online jokes.

