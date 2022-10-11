Prince William has been dethroned as the world's hottest bald celebrity after previously taking the crown the past two years.



Different aspects such as facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height are considered in this study by SEO agency Reboot which has shared which celebs have made it into the top ten.

Each star's cranial shine factor (how shiny their heads are) is also considered and altogether an index score out of 10 is created.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

For 2022, it was Vin Diesel who took the top spot with an overall score of 6.46 out of 10.

In terms of height, the Fast & Furious star is taller than the male average at 5ft 9, while he had a beaming cranial shine fact of 563.65 candelas per square meter.

This equates to his head reflecting light with 70.46 per cent of the luminous intensity of a standard light bulb.





(Left) Prince William has had the crown as the sexist bald man for two years until now after Vin Diesel (right) was awarded the title this year Photo by Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images and Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Image





Meanwhile, Prince William fell down to fifth on the list but some points that managed to keep him in the top five include his height at 6ft 2 which puts him as the second tallest in the group (The Rock at 6ft 4 is the tallest who came in ninth place).

It also appears Twitter can't get enough of the royal since 15.69 per cent of all tweets about Prince William describe him as sexy.

From Stanley Tucci to Mike Tyson, here is a full rundown of the bald men who were deemed the sexiest to make it on the 2022 list:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.