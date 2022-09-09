Here's why Prince William will become the Prince of Wales

Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, King Charles is now the next heir to the throne - and in turn - Prince William will most likely become the Prince of Wales.

William will only take his father's former-title after King Charles gives him the honour, as it's not an inherited title, and he is currently the Duke of Cambridge and Cornwall.

Along with his wife, Kate, their Twitter account @kensingtonroyal now refers to the couple as The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

