8 Fast & Furious stunts that literally defy the laws of physics and what would happen in reality

Greg Evans
Thursday 24 June 2021 11:24
Showbiz

Back in 2001, a medium-sized action blockbuster called The Fast and the Furious was released.

20 years later, we have now been gifted with the tenth film in the franchise which has become one of the most lucrative and ludicrous film series ever.

The original film starring Paul Walker and Vin Diesel was inspired by an article in Vibe magazine about the illegal underground street racing circuit in New York City.

Nowadays, if were to tell someone who had only seen the most recent handful of these films that its humble origins were about people racing fast cars through city streets then they might not believe you.

Recommended

The franchise as a whole has morphed into the biggest action series on the planet featuring undercover secret agents, assassins, elaborate heists, cyberterrorists, cybernetic super villains and even Helen Mirren.

However, despite the preposterous storylines things only manage to get more ridiculous with the many stunts and set-pieces that have been crammed into these films which often beggar belief.

So in honour of the ninth film in the franchise (not including spin-offs) – F9: The Fast Saga (which apparently features supercharged magnets) – we’ve decided to look back at the most absurd stunts from the Fast and the Furious films so far and tried to determine what would actually happen if someone tried them in real life.

Launching a car off a ramp onto a yacht (2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003)

As we’ve already mentioned the first film is a fairly believable thriller and the stunts are nothing out of the ordinary. However, it didn’t take long for the franchise to enter the realms of physics-defying jumps and murky FBI deals, as seen in the second film's finale where Paul Walker’s Brian races against a yacht and manages to land on it, thanks to a conveniently placed ramp, causing not as much damage as you would expect.

What would probably happen IRL:

We doubt a car that size unless significantly lightened and perhaps only carrying one person, would actually make this jump. In addition, much more the yacht would probably be ruined and everyone on board either dead or injured. The yacht might also sink.

Gas tanker heist (Fast & Furious, 2009)

After a brief return to strict street racing in the third film Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, the fourth film was a clear indication of where the series would be going. The opening scene of the confusingly titled Fast & Furious features the gang steals a moving gas tanker using heavily modified vehicles, a lot of which are driving in reverse. The climax features Michelle Rodriguez having to jump from the out of control tanker and Vin Diesel catching her all while he is driving backwards at an incredible speed.

What would probably happen IRL:

Someone would definitely die. Rodriguez would definitely have dislocated her arm even if she had made the jump. There is no way that someone who is not a stunt driver can drive that fast and in a straight line backwards and the amount of gas spilt might cause a minor ecological disaster.

The bank vault heist (Fast Five, 2011)

By this stage, heists are F&F’s bread and butter and you know things are only going to increase in ridiculousness with The Rock joining the cast. The big set-piece in this film involves Paul Walker and Vin Diesel literally stealing an entire bank vault that they tow behind them in separate cars.

What would probably happen IRL:

First off we doubt two cars would be able to even move a vault of that size, let alone tow it behind them without completely tearing the vehicles in two. Secondly, it is an absolute miracle that no pedestrians or innocent bystanders aren’t killed which looks to be more of an inevitability rather than a risk.

Jumping off a tank and being caught mid-air (Fast & Furious 6, 2013)

By the sixth film, the gang are now fighting tanks, a far cry from the drag races they were taking part in just five films previous. The climax to the tank chase involves Vin Diesel jumping from a car that has just collided into a barricade to catch Michelle Rodriguez who has just been flung from the tank. We would try and describe how all this happened but quite honestly we don’t know how to put it into words that would make sense.

What would probably happen IRL:

Easily the stunt in the entire fans that literally defies science. There is probably a one in a million chance that this would work and result in zero injuries. Both Diesel and Rodriguez might break several major bones in their body and could also do significant internal damage too.

Driving cars out the back of a plane (Furious 7, 2015)

It was inevitable that F&F would find a way to make cars fly, except this isn’t something elegant like Blade Runner. Here, we have cars falling through the sky after driving out of the back of a cargo plane. It literally makes no sense at all but does suggest that parachutes would work on vehicles.

What would probably happen IRL:

We honestly don’t know. The cars would probably survive the initial drop (after all Elon Musk did send his car into space) but we aren’t sure about the landing or if there are any parachutes that strong. Also, we aren’t sure if GPS actually works like that.

Jumping from one skyscraper to another...twice (Furious 7, 2015)

In another spectacular scene from the seventh film, Vin Diesel manages to launch a supercar from one skyscraper to another in Abu Dhabi with relative ease despite being hit by a grenade on the way down. Realising his breaks aren’t working upon landing, he then has to do the jump again to a third skyscraper.

What would probably happen IRL:

We actually quite like this one, as it seems somewhat plausible. Of course, the car would need to be significantly lighter and there would probably have to be a ramp or two but we could see a stunt driver pulling this off with ease as long as someone isn’t firing at them with a machine gun.

Submarine chase (The Fate of the Furious, 2017)

The eighth film sees a major plot twist as for...reasons Vin Diesel is now a bad guy. Anyway, synopsis aside the final scene involves a massive battle on a frozen lake where the gang have to take on a gigantic submarine complete with missiles which they manage to dispose of relatively easy.

What would probably happen IRL:

It might just be us or at this point is F&F’s losing its touch as this seems fairly possible. A car versus an enormous submarine sounds likes a mismatch but the way the scene plays out it would possibly work. That being said the huge amount of explosions beforehand would have probably caused the ice to break anyway so avoid all that and you are probably golden.

Holding on to a helicopter with bare hands (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, 2019)

Finally, we come to the first official spin-off of the franchise with Hobbs and Shaw, which focuses on The Rock and Jason Statham’s characters love-hate relationship. This film is much more in the suspend your imagination mould as it features Idris Elba as a Terminator-like bad guy. Anyway, the final scene literally involves Rocky literally grasping onto a chopper with his bare hands.

What would probably happen IRL:

We’ve seen this kind of thing before in Marvel films but those are superheroes with fictional powers. Here we have The Rock, who is a slightly above average guy but still human nonetheless. We can only imagine what would happen to his arms in this situation. Needless to say it wouldn’t be pretty.

Trending

British influencer slammed for announcing they ‘identify as Korean’
2021-06-23T11:18:16.000Z
Miami man’s scathing review of British beach has viewers in stitches
2021-06-21T12:42:59.000Z
Mum shares heartbreak after no-one turns up to son’s birthday party
2021-06-22T16:11:38.000Z
Woman who claimed she had 10 babies admitted to psychiatric ward
2021-06-22T08:46:13.000Z
Man left heartbroken after discovering his son is actually his uncle
2021-06-21T08:52:02.000Z
Moment white woman pulls gun on group of Black girls at mall
2021-06-18T21:53:25.000Z
Women confront ‘creep’ who took photos of them by pool in viral TikTok
2021-06-21T10:17:25.000Z
Hero bartender saves two women from ‘creep’ customer with bill trick
2021-06-19T14:05:36.000Z
Some people are comparing Thorpe Park’s COVID rules to Rosa Parks
2021-06-19T13:01:59.000Z
Clip of Britney Spears performing with ‘102-degree fever’ resurfaces
2021-06-23T18:42:01.000Z
Archie won’t be prince under Charles and people are sharing this clip
2021-06-20T11:36:42.000Z
Hairdresser branded a scammer for charging £1,400 for cut and colour
2021-06-23T09:45:56.000Z
#CorbynPhotoBomb is trending online following Angela Rayner’s snap
2021-06-20T09:45:12.000Z
Love of Huns: An interview with the founder of the Instagram account
2021-06-20T08:08:40.000Z
McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks intense online debate
2021-06-16T08:14:55.000Z
Jeremy Corbyn has hilarious response to recent ‘photobomb’ controversy
2021-06-21T08:00:29.000Z
Twitter’s responses to this impossibly cut swimsuit are hilarious
2021-06-21T12:13:27.000Z
Woman wakes up to discover she’s $50bn in debt
2021-06-22T00:27:40.000Z
This is Elon Musk’s favourite question to ask in job interviews
2021-06-18T12:16:21.000Z
Hilarious ‘Pulitzer-worthy’ NYT headline hailed as the best yet
2021-06-22T15:15:05.000Z
Viral math question divides the web and has even confused calculators
2021-06-15T19:40:00.000Z
UK government roasted for backing ‘One Britain One Nation’ day
2021-06-23T07:29:47.000Z
Disney World staff force woman to change ‘inappropriate’ top
2021-06-23T12:19:06.000Z
Woman sends X-rated pics to her grandma but she has the best response
2021-06-19T09:46:48.000Z
Ben Shapiro wants to ban crime, apparently
2021-06-19T10:22:32.000Z
Homeowner ‘finds outline of body’ and police case number under carpet
2021-06-20T11:24:18.000Z
All the things that Brexiteers said wouldn’t happen that have happened
2021-06-23T07:54:33.000Z
Disabled boy ‘told to walk’ at Legoland returns after policy change
2021-06-19T14:13:17.000Z
Gordon Ramsay is blown away by chef making his own dish
2021-06-11T19:57:36.000Z
The biggest GB News mishaps from the channel’s first week on air
2021-06-19T10:45:59.000Z
This tree perfectly sums up ‘British pettiness’ between neighbours
2021-06-24T09:35:45.000Z
Wedding guest accidentally wore identical dress to bridesmaids
2021-06-18T12:57:41.000Z
Scots fan does the worm on Tube and leaves little to the imagination
2021-06-20T16:13:02.000Z
TikTok trend sees people drinking lettuce water to fall asleep
2021-06-18T16:28:41.000Z
Baby boy born with thick brown hair becomes a social media star
2021-06-18T16:10:36.000Z
A candidate for NHS boss says it needs to end ‘reliance on foreigners’
2021-06-20T10:49:37.000Z
Runner gets pipped to finish line in an hilariously unfortunate way
2021-06-22T15:35:11.000Z
Politicians react as Bercow leaves ‘xenophobic’ Tories for Labour
2021-06-20T09:05:17.000Z
Trump wished ‘happy Father’s Day’ to all the ‘losers of the world’
2021-06-21T10:19:50.000Z
Government’s job advert for new Brexit Opportunities Unit backfires
2021-06-21T08:44:37.000Z
Couple arrested after grossed-out parents spot them having sex in park
2021-06-17T17:56:58.000Z
Former Ted Cruz staffer says this is worst thing Fox has ever aired
2021-06-18T14:44:52.000Z
GB News read out a message from ‘Mike Hunt’ – and Twitter loved it
2021-06-16T16:09:56.000Z
Ex-hotel worker reveals why you shouldn’t the glasses in your room
2021-06-19T19:44:52.000Z
A London food bank rejected Brexit biscuits for being ‘too political’
2021-06-21T12:04:24.000Z
Newsreaders can’t contain laughter when reporting on Bezos’ rocket
2021-06-18T11:59:46.000Z
Star Trek’s George Takei flooded with support after fatherhood regrets
2021-06-21T14:33:03.000Z
Bride makes the internet cringe after asking wedding photographer this
2021-06-17T16:37:45.000Z
Commons laughs as Tory MP presents ‘PM Temporary Replacement Bill’
2021-06-22T08:29:52.000Z
Why the England team’s ‘ITV curse’ is real
2021-06-22T07:59:36.000Z
Bill Burr’s wife tweets fiery comeback after racism accusation
2021-03-16T17:44:48.000Z
Cheerleading squad removes member with Down syndrome from yearbook
2021-06-17T13:38:39.000Z
Cringe moment neighbour comes round as OnlyFans star is making a movie
2021-06-17T09:39:18.000Z
What it’s like working in Trump’s hotel, according to former staff
2021-02-21T11:23:18.000Z
Scotland fans help clean up amid huge gathering in Leicester Square
2021-06-19T10:15:17.000Z
Who won this week’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer
2021-06-24T06:09:40.000Z
Man from polygamous family explains what it’s like having 150 siblings
2021-06-23T15:14:02.000Z
Mum who can’t accept her daughter is gay gives number to male stranger
2021-06-18T08:58:01.000Z
Dad leaves firm note to HOA member who tore down his son’s treehouse
2021-06-23T11:21:36.000Z
Farage knelt in a field with his dog and everyone made the same joke
2021-06-16T08:30:28.000Z
McDonald’s customer punches employees in slushie meltdown
2021-06-16T20:54:41.000Z
Billie Eilish ‘not OK’ with fan reaction to Vogue photoshoot
2021-06-18T10:07:18.000Z
Bride knits wedding dress on commute - and finishes it day before
2021-06-23T13:45:16.000Z
Year 10 school boys asked to rank girls on ‘looks’ and ‘virginity’
2021-06-23T10:18:50.000Z
Trans father says doctors offered ‘multiple abortions’ when pregnant
2021-06-18T14:40:09.000Z
Trump ‘demanded a criminal investigation into SNL comedians’
2021-06-23T16:50:51.000Z
Fight branded ‘unethical’ set to take place within days
2021-06-15T12:19:53.000Z
Woman demands end to brioche bun burgers, sparks fierce debate
2021-06-22T09:12:49.000Z
Uber nightmare who coughed on driver has handed herself into police
2021-03-15T15:21:37.000Z
Jack Grealish baffled by what an encyclopedia is in interview
2021-06-17T17:04:47.000Z
Awkward moment NHS chief is asked if he believes Hancock is ‘hopeless’
2021-06-18T08:48:25.000Z
The difference between Trump and Biden in just five seconds
2021-06-13T10:23:41.000Z
The funniest moments from the weekend’s Euro 2020 matches
2021-06-21T07:26:53.000Z
Home described as ‘a slice of hell’ is up for sale for $590k cash
2021-06-18T12:53:07.000Z
Anti-vaxxers really won’t like these queues of young people
2021-06-20T15:47:59.000Z
TikTok reveals how people break into hotel rooms with a rubber band
2021-06-21T16:20:45.000Z
Pensioner’s thoughts on how immigration improves his town goes viral
2021-06-23T07:50:58.000Z
Massive crocodile which has ‘eaten 300 people’ is on the loose
2021-06-11T08:29:30.000Z
Viral video shows how government mistakes delayed end of lockdown
2021-06-21T12:28:50.000Z
Elon Musk will give fan a free Tesla if he eats pizza for 420 days
2021-06-23T11:33:12.000Z
Fisherman ‘finds unopened bottle of whisky’ inside fish in viral video
2021-06-22T09:49:08.000Z
Nintendo ‘considering’ non-binary Pokémon after letter from young fan
2021-06-17T12:36:12.000Z
Scots bring ‘amazing atmosphere’ to London for England game
2021-06-18T22:14:21.000Z
Senator who spoke about systemic racism is member of all-white club
2021-06-21T19:38:06.000Z
William, George and Charlotte appear at running event on Father’s Day
2021-06-20T18:04:31.000Z
A Tory MP thinks some furloughed staff ‘don’t really want to’ go back
2021-06-19T08:46:02.000Z
8 things we learned from Britney Spears’ dramatic court appearance
2021-06-24T07:49:57.000Z
This Star Wars scene has become the internet’s new favourite meme
2021-06-13T15:27:41.000Z
Republican Senator seems to not know the pledge of allegiance
2021-06-21T16:06:29.000Z
Woman stunned after $1bn deposited into her bank account for reason
2021-06-22T11:51:42.000Z
Man finds trap door in rental property that leads to ‘swamp’ below
2021-06-22T22:17:21.000Z
Nando’s customer mocked for using tape measure on ‘rip-off’ chicken
2021-06-21T15:46:26.000Z
GB News is still getting trolled after telling pranksters ‘grow up’
2021-06-17T08:01:02.000Z
Tucker Carlson gave bizarre reply when asked Covid vaccine question
2021-06-22T12:18:01.000Z
Woman robbed at gunpoint during Zoom call as people watched in horror
2021-06-20T14:18:04.000Z
All the worst celebrity and viral internet moments from the pandemic
2021-06-19T09:31:56.000Z
Journalist has sex during radio interview for swingers club feature
2021-06-02T08:33:26.000Z
An old Ted Cruz tweet just came back to haunt him in the perfect way
2021-06-15T21:05:35.000Z
Trailer for horror movie ‘Karen’ just dropped and people are confused
2021-06-23T06:35:46.000Z
Piers Corbyn filmed participating in bizarre anti-lockdown protest
2021-06-18T15:58:56.000Z