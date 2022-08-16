Jason Statham spotted having a boogie in crowd at legendary Ibiza club

Jason Statham has been spotted at legendary Ibiza club, Ushuaia, as he takes a break from a romantic getaway with fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

The actor was in the crowd getting his groove on to Calvin Harris, when he was cornered by fellow DJ, Sonny Fodera. Harris was playing a new track by Fodera, who noticed the Fast and Furious star enjoying it.

Statham pumped the air with his fist as he blended seamlessly with the rest of the crowd. Now that's something you don't see every day.

