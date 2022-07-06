Video

Prince William appears to swear in frustration during Wimbledon

Eagle-eyed Wimbledon fans got a shock when Prince William appeared to swear in frustration during Cameron Norrie's quarter-final match.

The 26-year-old star lost a point to Belgian David Goffin, which saw the Duke shake his head and seemingly utter "no, no, no, f***" under his breath.

'Can't be unseen! So glad he's human,' one fan wrote on Twitter of the incident, while another added: 'Bit of a character, just like his grandfather.'

We'll leave it to the royal to confirm what was actually said in that tense moment.

prince william
