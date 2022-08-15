Ray J has some words for a viral meme comparing him to one of Kim Kardashian's newest business ventures.

On Friday (12 August), Ray J shared his sentiments on social media over the meme comparing Kardashian's Beats by Dre earbuds to her ex-lovers: Ray J, estranged husband Kanye West, and her newest ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

"Man, y'all wrong for this one," Ray J wrote on his Instagram Story, followed by the meme. It was also shared on No Jumper's Instagram.

People took to the post's comment section to poke fun at the meme.

One person wrote: "You know he gotta be bored."

"Ray j hella bored," another agreed.

A third frankly wrote: "Imagine being rich & worried about a meme #happinessovereverything."

On Tuesday, the reality TV star and mogul shapewear designer announced her Beats x Kim collection. It's available in three neutral colours.

"Since you're wearing something every day, I wanted [the earbuds] to be able to blend in. And I've never seen any tech products, especially headphones, be neutral colors," Kardashian said in a campaign video for the collaboration.

Ray J and Kardashian have quite the history as the former couple dated in the 2000s and were part of the infamous 2007 sex tape leak, which grew Kardashian's fame.

The video became the highest-earning sex tape of all time and both the entrepreneurs made around $49m in the past 15 years, according to HipHopDX.

Kardashian and Ray J broke up in 2007, and The Kardashians star filed for a divorce from her husband West in February 2021.

Additionally, Kardashian reportedly called off her nine-month-long relationship with Davidson. The reasoning was said to be a result of long-distance and scheduling roadblocks.

