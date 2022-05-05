Ray J claims Kris Jenner was involved in 2007 sex tape leak

Ray J has come out and said that Kris Jenner helped allegedly orchestrate the infamous 2007 sex tape leak with Kim Kardashian.

Following a new storyline in The Kardashians, the rapper has insisted he's never had any sex tapes in his possession.

"She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed,” he claims. “Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”



