Ray Liotta's Goodfellas co-star Lorraine Bracco left him a heartbreaking tribute following his sudden death on Thursday (26 May) aged 67.

Bracco took to her official Twitter to share this message: “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray.

"I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta.”

According to Variety, the actor was in the Dominican Republic at the time of his death shooting the film Dangerous Waters.

His publicist confirmed that the actor went to sleep and never woke up.

Liotta is iconically known for his performance as Henry Hill, a mobster in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.

He is also known for other roles including playing Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams.

More to follow…