Megan Thee Stallion leads tributes to rapper Rich Homie Quan who has died aged 34

Rapper Rich Homie Quan has died aged 34 at his home in Atlanta, his family have confirmed, with tributes from the music world flooding social media.

A family member and authorities are reported to have confirmed his death but the cause is not yet known.

Rich Homie Quan, whose legal name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, became a big name in the 2010s, enjoying mainstream success with 'Type of Way', which released in 2013, and the popular 'Flex (Ooh Ooh Ooh)' which came out in 2015.

Quan was very open about his early life when he was jailed for 15 months in 2011 for his involvement in a string of burglaries.

But when he got out of prison, he focused on his music and rose to fame.

Tributes have been pouring in from a number of stars on social media.

R&B singer Jacques posted on X / Twitter: "Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for life."

Megan Thee Stallion paid tribute to Rich Homie Quan on her Instagram story / @theestallion, Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion posted an image of Quan on her Instagram story with the caption: "RIP to one of the best"

Playboi Carti posted a number of pictures and videos of Quan in tribute on his Instagram story / @playboicarti, Instagram

Fellow rapper Playboi Carti posted a pictures and videos of Quan on his Instagram story.

Migos rapper Quavo also paid tribute on his Instagram story / @quavohuncho, Instagram

Quavo posted a photo on his Instagram story of himself alongside former bandmate Takeoff, who died in 2022, Young Thug, Rich Homie Quan and Offset with the caption: "May God be with US never saw this being apart of our journey."

2 Chainz also paid tribute to Quan on Instagram and said they recently spoke about working together.

"Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video 💙," he wrote.

"Special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that's dealing with something 🙏🏿 my condolences bru 🕊️"

Alex Tumay, an engineer who worked with Quan, posted on X / Twitter: "One of the nicest people I ever worked with and a true artist. Absolutely crushing news. RIP."

Tumay also shared one of his "favourite moments" with the rapper.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.