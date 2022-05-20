Rihanna fans are furious that Chris Brown messaged her following the birth of her son.

Reports started circulating earlier this week that the fashion and beauty mogul and A$AP Rockyhad welcomed their first baby into the world on May 13.

Naturally, the news got the Barbados-born artist's fans super excited, but it also saw her ex, Brown, share his well wishes through his social media.

The "With You" singer took to his Instagram Story to post a photo that had an orange hue background, the prayer hand emoji, and a red heart emoji before you see "CONGRATULATIONS" written.

The emoji of a pregnant woman can also be seen.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Some fans expressed their frustration with Brown for reaching out to the mogul.



"Real slap in the face for Rihanna fans," one wrote.

"Chris Brown is sooo messy. Why did he post congratulations to his story after news broke that Rihanna gave birth," another added.

On the other hand, not everyone believed Brown was out of bounds for messaging his ex.

"Seriously, people/fans are too much. If he hadn't wished her well/congratulations, they would be saying he is jealous. Please stop th FOOLISHNESS!" a third wrote.

A fourth added: "I saw nothing wrong with what Chris Brown congratulating Rihanna … she forgave him and he probably will never forgive himself for that day, but he is maturing, and he moved on."

Someone else thinks Brown wouldn't be able to win regardless of what he does, wrote the following: "Had Chris said nothing, he would of be slated... you just can't win in Instagram_/Twitter world."

Rihanna and Brown dated for many years, with the singer charged with assault and making criminal threats after he attacked her before she was set to perform at the 2009 Grammy Awards.

In January, Rihanna and Rocky announced that they were expecting a baby, as the mogul stunned in a photoshoot to unveil the growing bump.

And in April, the duo threw a rave-themed baby shower. First reported by HipHollywood, the party was at a studio in Hollywood and described as "over-the-top" but "super intimate and private."

Those invited also received fun party favours, including T-shirts with pictures of the couple when they were children on them.

The front of the tee reads "Rih and Rocky Rave Shower," and the back reads: "I Went 2 Rih & Rocky's Rave Shower, and All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.