Rihanna dropped major pregnancy hint just hours before Super Bowl and no one noticed

Rihanna used her Super Bowl performance to announce she was pregnant with her second child - but she actually hinted at the news just hours before she took to the stage.

In a podcast with Nate Burleson, she subtly answered whether she would be bringing any guests out during the show.

"I'm thinking about bringing someone," she responded, giggling. "I'm not sure."

Of course, she didn't actually bring out any fellow performers, but was referring to her bump.

