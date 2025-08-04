Rod Stewart played a bizarre AI-generated video of Ozzy Osbourne hanging out with deceased celebrities in “heaven” at his concert and people are baffled.

English singer and songwriter Osbourne died on 22 July, leaving fans around the world devastated.

In 1968, he co-founded the heavy metal band Black Sabbath and became a household name in the music world.

In what we can only assume was supposed to be a tribute following Osbourne’s passing, fellow British singer Rod Stewart played a video on the big screen at one of his shows, but it quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The AI-generated clip appeared to show Osbourne in a bright, cloudy heaven-like place taking selfies (with a selfie stick) of himself with other deceased artists, including Prince, XXXTentacion, Kurt Cobain, 2Pac, Tina Turner and more.

The video played as Stewart performed his song 'Forever Young' at his 1 August concert in Atlanta, Georgia.

Captioning a clip on X/Twitter, someone wrote: “Bruh what, Rod Stewart’s tour features an AI video of Ozzy Osbourne taking selfies with XXXTentacion, Kurt Cobain, 2Pac, and many other artists in heaven.

“We truly are in the end times.”

And, it seems, many more agreed.

“This the most ghoulish s**t I’ve ever seen in my life,” someone wrote.

Another said: “Rod Stewart knowing who XXXTentacion is, is really the most surprising part.”

Someone else commented: “Can’t even think of an appropriate punishment for putting a selfie stick in Prince’s hand.”





When Osbourne died, Stewart wrote on his Instagram : “Bye, bye Ozzy. Sleep well, my friend. I’ll see you up there – later rather than sooner.”

