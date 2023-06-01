The One Show apologises as Rod Stewart complains about 'sweating his b****** off'

Rod Stewart left The One Show hosts red-faced during last night's episode (31 May), after he made a rather rude comment about why he leaves the stage during his concerts.

"They say 'oh he went off to have a rest because he was tired'...no, I'm sweating my b******* off!", he joked.

Met with concerned groans in response, Roman Kemp had to step in and apologise.

Boy George quipped of the language: "It wasn’t me this time, which is amazing!"

