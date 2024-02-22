Rubi Rose is the latest celebrity to go viral over rumoured nude leak

Performer Rubi Rose is the latest celebrity to trend online over an alleged nude leaked online amid a flurry of celebrity NSFW content being shared online.

Rapper Drake recently made headlines after an alleged leaked nude video, while podcaster Bobbi Althoff became the victim of an AI nude leak.

Rose, an American rapper and model, has become the latest star to go viral following a rumour of an explicit leak. It has been reported that a sex tape is circulating online, with her name trending on social media.

A X/Twitter post from the pop culture website Daily Loud claimed that a NSFW video of Rose was circulating online and suggested that some of the performer’s fans believe that “her close friends leaked it”.

There is no evidence for the allegations that any video came from people within Rose’s circle. There is also some doubt over whether the leak is real, or if it was a rumour generated by social media users as a ploy to gain engagement on X/Twitter in exchange for the alleged tape.

At the time of writing, Rose herself has not made any public comment about the alleged incident.

Amid the controversy, some social media users have been critical about all the leaks that seem to have occurred more frequently in recent weeks.

One person wrote: “If you’re looking at leaks you’re a weirdo. Same with AI.”

One of the most notable incidents involved AI nude images of Taylor Swift which were quickly removed from X/Twitter after going viral.

