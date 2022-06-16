Warner Bros has given a sneak peek of Ryan Gosling, 41, as Ken Doll in the upcoming Barbie movie – and social media want more.

On Wednesday, the studio released a photo of the La La Land actor with bleach blonde locks, a spray tan and chiselled abs. Posing against an iconic Barbie-pink backdrop, the star followed in the footsteps of Justin Timberlake's and Britney Spears' famous (or infamous) double-denim attire in 2001. The look was complete with personalised 'Ken' underwear.

Gosling will star alongside Margot Robbie, who plays the world-famous doll, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.



People flocked to Twitter to express their excitement, with one saying: "Ryan Gosling is practically perfect as Ken in Barbie."

"Damn Ryan, you nailed it," one fan wrote, while another joked: "Why did I think this was a Love Island promo."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter











Social media couldn't resist sharing their takes online:













































Others turned their attention to the star's age, with one saying: "Extremely moved that ‘Ken’ (Ryan Gosling) in the Barbie movie is 41 years old."



Meanwhile another added: “I love Ryan Gosling, but 40-year-old Ken is insane. I’m sorry."

“Ryan Gosling is 41 years old. He does not need to play Ken please,” said a third Twitter user.

Last month, the company revealed the live-action film will be released on July 21 next year.



Acclaimed actress and director Gerwig, 37, has co-written the script with her partner Noah Baumbach.

She was nominated for the best director and best original screenplay Oscars for 2017 coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, and scored a nod for best adapted screenplay with 2019’s Little Women.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.





