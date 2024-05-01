Ryan Gosling has revived his already iconic Beavis and Butthead skit from SNL as he and Mikey Day took the characters to the red carpet of The Fally Guy premiere in Hollywood.

Every Saturday Night Live fan will have their favourite skit from the long-running comedy show, be it “More Cowbell” , or “The Shooting” , but Ryan Gosling’s Beavis and Butthead skit from earlier this year is fast becoming a modern classic.

Gosling returned to host the show last month and teamed up with cast member Mikey Day for an inspired sketch which saw the pair play the 90s cartoon characters.

It left viewers - and their fellow cast mates - in stitches, and it's racked up more than 13 million views on YouTube alone in the few weeks since it aired.







The skit earned plenty of plaudits, and now the pair have revisited the sketch at the premiere of Gosling's new movie Fall Guy.

The pair dressed up as the characters again, and even seemed to embody their roles on the red carpet.

Gosling's unexpected look reminded everyone again of just how funny the sketch is, and it's got fans of his calling for a live-action film remake of the 90s animated series.

Social media was full of people sharing their excitement, with one saying: “Gosling is the goat for doing this. Hey Paramount, you willing to fund a live action Beavis and Butthead?”

Gosling, meanwhile, stars in Fall Guy alongside Emily Blunt – and he joked on the red carpet that the entire film was a ruse to win awards in the stunt category.

“This whole movie is a campaign to get a stunt award at the Oscars,” he said, thanking the stunt performers.

An earlier promo for the film saw Gosling reunited with Alison Hammond, who famously provided us with the most chaotic showbiz interview of all time back in 2017 - and this time didn't disappoint either.

