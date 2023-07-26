Ryan Reynolds blasted for meeting Rishi Sunak: ‘The lowest point of your career’

Ryan Reynolds has been heavily criticised on social media for meeting with UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

The actor visited the PM amid the ongoing actors' strike to discuss the “excellence of UK film crews".

Filming on Reynold’s film Deadpool 3 has been paused amid industrial action taken by Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra).

The actor posted a picture of the pair together and added the caption: “With Deadpool paused, we visited 10 Downing to discuss the excellence of UK film crews and @maximumeffort.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Aside from shooting back home, the UK is my favourite place to make a movie. Hoping to see even more film work heading to Wales. Rob [McElhenney] would have joined but he’s currently having a word with Man Utd’s youth team goalie.”









Reynolds was referencing the injury Wrexham AFC striker Paul Mullin suffered after a tackle with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in a friendly game earlier this week.

People flocked to the comments section to criticise Reynolds’ decision to meet with Sunak.

“This ain’t it bro. Rishi and his party are a disgrace,” one wrote.

Another said: “Oh this is disappointing ( go do your homework on how the conservatives treat the arts in this country).”

A user even went as far as saying: “Sitting with this idiot is the lowest point of your career. And yea, I saw Green lantern.”

“This isn't the PR win you think it is Ryan,” one more said.

Meanwhile, Reynolds and McElhenney who own Wrexham Football Club are now making waves in motorsport after buying a stake in Formula One team Alpine.

The pair are part of a group that also includes fellow Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, other investors include Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners who have made the $200m (approximately £157m) investment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.