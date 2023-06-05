McLaren Formula One drivers reveal their delicious Grand Prix day diets

McLaren's Formula One team have been showing off what they eat on Grand Prix day, in a fun new video posted to TikTok.

While fans may assume it would be strict, the freshly-prepared meals include helpings of avocado and eggs on toast, as well as chia pudding for breakfast.

Lando Norris loves to tuck into a chicken poke bowl before the race starts, while Oscar Piastri goes for tortellini with salad.

They'll then pack in plenty of energy bars and electrolytes before taking to the track.

