Sabrina Carpenter's six-word response to savage dig about her personality

Sabrina Carpenter has been at the centre of controversy lately with the cover for her highly anticipated album Man's Best Friend, and now she's clapping back at critics.

The pop star sparked a debate with the album artwork, which features her on her hands and knees, while an unidentifiable figure in a suit holds her by her hair.

Consequently, there were some on social media who argued Sabrina's album cover was for the "male gaze" and that it is "pandering to men" while others defended the singer saying that the photo acts as metaphor to reflect how she feels men treat her like a dog, and pointing to Sabrina often using sexual innuendos in her music.

One person on X, formerly Twitter, didn't appear to be a fan of the cover artwork as she asked, "Does she have a personality outside of sex?"

The post quickly went viral and has 6.2 million views, with 75,000 likes and even caught the attention of Sabrina, who decided to directly answer the question.

To which the 'Manchild' singer responded, "girl yes and it is goooooood."

The singer's quip prompted her fans to praise her for answering back at her critics, with some giving examples of interviews where her personality shines.

One person said, "Thank god i’ve been waiting for her to say smth"





"Comments acting like 99% of pop music isn’t about sex or sexual things in general. Like y’all need to go clutch your bibles if you wanna be that obsessed," a second person wrote.





A third person asked, "When did the cultural shift from free to prudish happen?????"

A fourth person shared the "Get her Jade" meme from RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Clearly they’ve never seen her outside of her tour or music! Like ever!" someone else posted, along with a clip from Sabrina being interviewed by Variety at the publication's Hitmakers Brunch event in 2023.

Elsewhere, Sabrina Carpenter's new album cover has sparked feminist debate - here's why, and Is Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' about Barry Keoghan?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.